President appoints Cebuano as BOD member of Clark Development Corp.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Cebuano Luisito “Chito” Clavano as the new member of the Board of Directors of Clark Development Corporation, the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (Opav) announced on Monday, September 2, 2019.

“Pursuant to the provisions of existing laws, you are hereby appointed Member, Board of Directors, Clark Development Corporation, to serve the unexpired term of office that began on 01 July 2019 and will end on 30 June 2020, vice Edwin D. Rodriguez,” Clavano’s appointment letter dated August 13, 2019 reads.

Clavano is the former executive director of the controversial Road Board, which was abolished by the President last March 2019.

The Road board, which was created in 2000, was laden with allegations of corrupt practices in the management of the motor vehicle user’s charge (MVUC) or the road use tax paid by motor vehicles owners when they register with the Land Transportation Office.

Clavano was the Road Board’s executive director who claimed during the Senate budget hearing on September 2017 that their agency had been transferred under the Office of the President from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). This claim was refuted by Malacañang.

With his new appointment, Clavano will be part of CDC — a government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC) under the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) that administers the Clark Freeport Zone in Pampanga.

“Director Clavano is grateful for the President’s trust and pledged to deliver the tasks given to him particularly those that can accelerate the growth of Clark as the “New City” – a hub of economic growth yet unmatched in the nation’s history,” OPAV’s statement said.

OPAV Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino said he is confident that “Clavano will be an invaluable asset to the Clark Development Corporation, given his expertise and track record in management in both the public and the private sectors.” /bmjo