Chiong sisters slay case: 4th released convict, Aznar expected to yield

MANILA, Philippines – The fourth convict in the Chiong sisters rape-slay case has also been released on the basis of good conduct time allowance, Justice Undersecretary and Department of Justice (DOJ) Spokesperson Markk Perete said Monday.

Perete, however, said James Anthony Uy is expected to surrender soon, along with Josman Aznar.

Uy, Aznar and five others have been convicted in the late 90s for the rape-slay of sisters Jacqueline and Marijoy Chiong.

Francisco Juan “Paco” Larrañaga is serving his sentence in Spain through the Transfer of Sentence Agreement because of his dual citizenship.

The two other released convicts, Ariel Balansag and Alberto Caño already yielded following President Rodrigo Duterte’s 15-day ultimatum to heinous crime convicts released on GCTA to surrender.

Also among the seven convicts who have not been released are Rowen Adlawan and Uy’s younger brother who was a minor at that time of his conviction. /gsg