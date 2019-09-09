Pag-ibig Fund launches Loyalty Card Plus

CEBU CITY—The Home Mutual Development Fund (Pag-ibig) held the Visayas launch of its Loyalty Card Plus at the Radisson Blu Cebu on Monday, September 9, 2019.

According to Pag-ibig chief executive officer Acmad Rizaldy Moti, the new and improved Pag-ibig Loyalty Card Plus can be used as a cash card and can also be used as a debit card for cashless transactions.

“Now, our borrowers can receive the proceeds of their multi-purpose loans, MP2 dividends and other benefits through the Loyalty Card Plus,” he said during the launch.

Moti explained that the decision to come up with an improved Loyalty Card Plus was in line with the call of President Duterte for government to use electronic means to make transactions easier and faster.

The Loyalty Card Plus is equipped with an EMV chip, the same technogy used in debit and credit cards, to ensure security of transactions, he added.

Loyalty Card Plus will enjoy rewards and big discounts from Pag-ibig’s 300 partner establishments. The discount ranges from five to 50 percent on groceries, fuel, tuition fees, hospital bills, medicines, and restaurant and travel expenses, Moti said.

Pag-IBIG Fund partnered with Union Bank and Asia United Bank, both issuing the Loyalty Card Plus, to enable its cash card feature.

According to Moti, several universal banks are now lining up to partner with them.

“We also made availment of the card more convenient for our members. The Pag-IBIG Loyalty Card Plus is now printed on site, who h means members can get their cards instantly in the Pag-IBIG branch where they apply,” he added.

The card will be available at the Pag-IBIG Cebu-Ayala, Cebu-Colon, Mactan and Mandaue branches. The card is also available in the cities of Danao, Dumaguete, Talisay, and Toledo.

“We will make the card available in more areas across the country in the coming weeks. By October, the Loyalty Card Plus should be available nationwide,” Moti said.

However, Pag-ibig said the previously issued Loyalty Card can still be used as a discount card. /bmjo