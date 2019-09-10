‘Bato’: Slap me in public if I’m involved in corruption

MANILA, Philippines – Neophyte Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said he is willing to be slapped repeatedly in public if it is proven that he is involved in corruption.

On Tuesday, Dela Rosa expressed his readiness to face any probe into the release of heinous crime convicts during his term as chief of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) from May to October in 2018.

Dela Rosa, during his BuCor stint, signed the release orders of 120 heinous crimes convicts based on the good conduct time allowance (GCTA) law.

Asked on ABS-CBN News Channel if he wants to or is ready to be investigated, the senator replied: “Pag sinabi kong I want to be investigated, I don’t think I want it. Pero pag sinabi mong ready to be investigated, I’m ready anytime. Wala kong tinatago…”

“Malinis ang aking konsensya. Kahit na balig-baligtarin nyo ako,” he said.

“Kung meron kang makita dyan na corruption na ginawa ko, sampalin nyo ako sa harapan ng madlang people. Hindi lang isang beses, kaliwa’t kanan, sampalin nyo ako pag may corruption akong ginawa,” Dela Rosa said.

The controversy surrounding the early release of heinous crime convicts broke out after the aborted release rape and murder convict and former Calauan, Laguna Mayor Antonio Sanchez made headlines.

Sanchez and his henchmen were convicted for the killing of two students of the University of the Philippines-Los Baños in 1993.

The issue on the release of convicts through the GCTA law is now the subject of an ongoing Senate hearing/investigation. /gsg