North Trend Marketing Corp. launches new Mobil lubricants

CEBU, Philippines, 31 August 2019 – North Trend Marketing Corp., the exclusive distributor

of Mobil in the Visayas region, bolsters its line-up of Mobil products with new automotive lubricants for passenger and commercial vehicles. The new lubricants, the Mobil 1 0W-20, Mobil 1 FS 0W-30 and Mobil 1 5W-40 for passenger vehicles and the Mobil Delvac MX ESP 15W-40 for commercial vehicles, are fully synthetic engine oils which will now be available to Mobil’s customers in the entire region of Visayas.

The Mobil 1 0W-20, Mobil 1 FS 0W-30 and Mobil 1 5W-40 are specially formulated lubricants for

passenger vehicles which help maximize motor and engine performance. The Mobil Delvac MX ESP 15W-40, on the other hand, is formulated for diesel engine commercial vehicles and is packed with premium Synthetic Technology to deliver revolutionary performance for both old and new engines.

“As the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil has always been committed to bring the

best automotive lubricants in the market. With this expanded line-up of products that we are

introducing here in Cebu, we hope to deliver superior performance, great quality and cost

efficiency to customers who see Mobil products as a partner not only for their businesses but for

their everyday vehicles as well,” North Trend Marketing Corp. COO Ronald Ang shares.

The Mobil 1 0W-20, a full synthetic engine oil packed with high viscosity oils, offers the best fuel

economy in the Mobil 1 line-up. Another lubricant added to the list is the Mobil 1™ FS 0W-30, an advanced full synthetic engine oil engineered for the latest gasoline and diesel (without Diesel Particulate Filters or DPFs) engines. It provides exceptional cleaning power, wear protection and overall performance even during longer oil change intervals.

The Mobil Delvac MX ESP 15W-40, the only lubricant to be added to the Mobil Delvac line-up, is the ultimate game changer for diesel engine commercial vehicles. It is an extra high performance diesel engine oil that helps extend engine life in the most severe on and off-highway applications while delivering outstanding performance in modern, high-output and low-emission engines. The Mobil Delvac MX ESP 15W-40 is also equipped with advanced technology to resist high oil consumption and high temperature deposits.

For more information about Mobil and its products, visit https://prod-mobil-sg.avndscxom.com/.