Cebu City DVMF: It’s safe to eat pork despite entry of ASF

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Even with the confirmed entry of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the country, it is still safe to eat pork, at least in Cebu City.

This was the pronouncement of Doctor Jennifer Laurente, the head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF), to the public following the entry of ASF in Luzon.

She said the ASF has not entered Cebu City so pork produced and processed in the city remains safe. She also clarified that ASF doesn’t affect humans.

“Di man gyod makaapekto ang ASF sa tawo. Ayaw mog kahadlok. Pagbantay lang asa gikan ang karne,” said Laurente.

(ASF does not affect people. Do not be scared. Just be careful where the meat was sourced from.)

Laurente further explained the entry of ASF in Cebu may only affect the supply of pork as it can cause massive death among hogs.

For this reason, DVMF intensified its meat inspection policies, carefully checking the source from ASF-affected countries and now from Luzon.

Laurente said the province of Rizal is now banned from importing pork into Cebu City, including processed pork.

She also warned supermarkets and small stores from selling pork products from these banned areas or else face a fine from P2,000 up to P50,000, depending on the amount being sold.

Laurente urged the public to help the government stop the entry of ASF as Cebu City’s P2 billion hog industry will surely be affected.

She said the price of pork products will be affected if pigs in the city will die. The export industry will also be gravely affected, and the food industry will take a bad turn.

The DVMF hopes the public will take an active step to preventing ASF by buying and consuming pork produced in the city and avoid consuming imported meat. /bmjo