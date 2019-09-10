Cebu Cenro needs help cleaning up Mahiga Creek

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro) is calling on volunteers and establishments to help them in the clean up of the Mahiga Creek on Saturday, September 14, 2019.

Lawyer John Jigo Dacua, the chief of the Cenro, said there will be nine stations for both Cebu and Mandue Cities for the joint-river clean up with at least five stations in Cebu City.

The clean-up is expected to be more challenging because of parts of Mahiga Creek is deep, far beyond the capability of people to clean it.

With this, the Cenro needs equipment to clean up the areas, including haulers and dredging equipment.

However, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has yet to confirm their cooperation on borrowed equipment. As of now both Cebu and Mandue Cities will have to use their own equipment.

“We are hoping establishments or private individuals that have their own equipment to help us in the clean-up,” he said.

Aside from equipment, Dacua said they will need a lot of volunteers to help the clean-up. The residents along Mahiga Creek are demanded to join the clean-up since they are the most affected people.

Residences and establishments will also be inspected if they are violating environment laws. If found violating, they will be cited immediately.

Dacua said the clean-up is simply the first step towards the river’s rehabilitation as they will soon conduct more activities such as desilting.

“This is a statement that we are serious in the cleaning of our rivers,” he said.

Dacua said that the joint clean-up activities of the two cities shows that the responsibility of cleaning up the rivers must be shared by everyone.

He hopes the public will support the clean-up on Saturday. /bmjo