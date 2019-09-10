City Dads want city hall employees to wear IDs, formal clothing

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Cebu City Councilors are calling the city’s executive departments to monitor the dress codes and the wearing of identification cards (IDs) of employees of the City Hall.

Councilors Yayoy Alcoseba and Leah Japson passed separate resolutions to urge employees to wear proper attire inside the city hall to distinguish them from the public frequenting the establishment.

This is after the Civil Service Commission (CSC) warned the city that there has been an overdraft of casual employees in the city hall and most of them were doing “nothing.”

In a resolution, Alcoseba, said that employees should be properly dressed when facing the public because they are the image of the dignity of the City Hall.

“Wearing of a formal attire at work carries connotations of professionalism, work integrity, trust, confidence, and respect whatever position the employee has,” said Alcoseba.

In the approved resolution on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, all women employees must wear white formal blouse or plain white polo shirt paired with black pants or skirts and closed black shoes.

Men employees may wear white plain polo shirt and black pants with black leather shoes.

The formal attire must be worn from Mondays to Thursdays, while smart casual will be implemented on Fridays.

For Councilor Japson, the wearing of IDs should be strictly implemented to make sure that that the public knows who they are transacting with.

“Most of the employees of the City Government of Cebu are not wearing the official identification card as prescribed by the law,” said Japson.

She urged the Human Resources Department Office (HRDO) to look into this matter and release the necessary IDs for official employees of the city.

She also said that employees must wear IDs all the time so they can be known as a trustworthy person to conduct transactions with in the city hall.

The City Council will forward the resolutions to the HRDO for compliance. /bmjo