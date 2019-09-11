Don’t just admire or smell those roses; eat them too!

CEBU CITY, Philippines Roses are not just beautiful flowers for any occasion, but they are also useful herbs for the kitchen or for medicine.

These ornamental flowers sold at the Freedom Park, a part of the Carbon Market in Cebu City, have a place beyond vases and baskets as they can be used in morning toasts or as a sore throat remedy.

There is no better time than this Wednesday, September 11, 2019, as CDN Digital takes you to Freedom Park along Carbon Public Market in Cebu City to find out the prices of red and pink roses.

Short stalked roses – P120-P150 per dozen Long stalked roses – P180-P200 per dozen.

With a dozen of roses at hand, you can put them in watered vases for a day until the flowers are quite dry, before plucking them out to be used.

Lay down the petals in a used newspaper and let them air dry. Collect them in a jar and they are ready to use in the kitchen.

According to the Herbal Academy, International School for Herbal Arts and Science established in Massachusettes, USA, there are various uses for dried use petals, but it is a common relief to sore throat when mixed with honey because both have antiseptic and antibacterial properties.

Simply mix the rose with honey in a jar, let it sit for six weeks, sieve the honey from the roses and use the rose-infused honey as tea to soothe sore throat.

Dried rose petals would also be good at hand because it can hasten healing of wounds, small cuts or grazes, by pressing the dried petal unto the wounded area to stop the bleeding.

Finally, roses are delicious treats for a morning toast or for a dinner salad. Cut the dried petals into pieces and place it on your avocado toast or mix it into your caesar salad for a unique flavor.