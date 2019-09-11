Former Lapu-Lapu traffic enforcer nabbed for extortion

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu—A former traffic enforcer of Lapu-Lapu City was arrested by police for extortion in an entrapment operation on Wednesday afternoon, September 11, 2019.

Antonio Miano, 57 years old, a resident of Purok Orchids Barangay Looc, Lapu-Lapu City, was arrested for issuing temporary license plate for a motorcycle in exchange for P3,000.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Mark Gifter Sucalit, Chief of the Intelligence Branch (CIB) of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, Miano introduces himself as member of City Traffic Management System (CTMS) who can process and provide a temporary vehicle license plate in exchange for a certain amount of money.

The police learned of Miano’s illegal activity after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen who was once a victim of Miano.

Police planned the entrapment operation and met up with the suspect at around 4 p.m. in a mall in Barangay Pusok. This was where he was arrested.

Police recovered from Miano P3,000 cash marked money, a handheld radio, a cellular phone, CTMS ID and a temporary license plate for a motorcycle wrapped in a bond paper with the name of a certain Shiela Rosa Plaza.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan, upon learning of the incident, went to the area where the operation was conducted.

He had the suspect’s name checked at the City Administrator’s records, and it was then that they found out that Miano was no longer connected with the CTMS.

Miano will be charged with extortion and usurpation of authority. He is currently detained at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Headquarters holding cell. /bmjo