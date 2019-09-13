Fresh from UV’s high school team, Cometa now making an impact with Green Lancers

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The three-time defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers opened their title-retention bid with a 74-53 lambasting of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the men’s basketball tournament of the 19th Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Prior to the UV-USC game, the Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Baby Cobras posted their first win at the expense of the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, 82-60, in the juniors division.

Gabriel George Cometa, who has now graduated from being a Baby Lancer and is now playing for the Green Lancers, made the most of the playing time and confidence that was given to him by head coach Gary Cortes by becoming the topscorer in their first win with 14 points, nine of which he made from beyond the arc.

“Nindot sa feeling kay gikan sa juniors nako ni up bitaw ko diretso sa college then si coach Gary kay nisalig ra nako nga iya ko gi put sa ilang lineup,” said Cometa.

(It is a nice feeling because from my junior years, I immediately went up to the college level and coach Gary trusted me enough to include me in their lineup.)

According to Cometa, that confidence given to him translated to his game.

“Confident ko sa akong game karon, then sa mindset ra jud nagdaug, then play defense ra jud always then naa man tay salig sa Ginoo so siya na jud bahala sa tanan,” quipped Cometa.

(I was confident in my game today, it all boiled down to mindset, then play defense always and we have a God so I put it all up to him.)

Cometa added that he did not have a hard time transitioning from being a Baby Lancer to becoming a Green Lancer but he admitted that he needs to adjust more.

In the juniors division, Baby Cobras’ topscorer Dezeo “Kai” Villanueva credited the team’s hardwork in shrugging off their first game loss and barging into the win column at the expense of the Greywolves.

“Maayo kay tungod sa among pag hardwork katong mga practice kada gabie, bisag duka na kaayo mag practice ra gihapon mi, nya mao to murag bunga ra to sa among sakripisyo sa pag practice,” said Villanueva, who topscored with 20 points.

(I feel good, because of our hardwork, those late night practices, even when we’re sleepy already, we continue to practice, so it was the fruit of those sacrifices in practice.)

According to Villanueva, they were also a better team in their second game because they were able to communicate better perhaps due to the team bonding that they recently had.

The Greywolves had a three-point advantage at the start of the second quarter, 23-20, but the Baby Cobras slowly warmed up to the ballgame and took a six point lead, 38-32, at the halftime break.

They then stretched this to 10 points, 57-47, going into the final canto.

The Greywolves flirted close at just six points behind, 51-57, but two SWU triples, one each from Villanueva and John Jimwell Craus, ended that DBTC rally.

BOXSCORES

JUNIOR

SWU Phinma Baby Cobras (82) – Villanueva 20, Limana 16, Abuda 12, Libatog 7, Craus 6, Ceniza 4, Torion 4, Aznar 3, Callizar 2, Cole 2, Hernandez 2, Nopal 2, Rueda 2.

DBTC Greywolves (60) – Dizon 17, Cabañero 9, Escobido, I 9, Barbera 8, Lariosa 7, Escobido V 4, Almero 3, Anog 3.

SENIOR

UV Green Lancers (74) – Cometa 14, Cabahug 12, Butohan 9, Coulibaly 9, Gahi 9, Soliva 5, Tarrosa 5, Hassan 4, Maglasang 3, Maestre 2, Saga 2.

USC Warriors (53) – Langres 15, Mangubat 13, Managor 10, Trangia 8, Marata 4, Gocuan 2, Ranuco 2, Kelvin 1. /bmjo