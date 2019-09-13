Cortes, Labella lead Mahiga Creek clean-up

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella led the clean-up of the Mahiga Creek this morning, September 14.

The two officials met at the Subangdaku bridge that serves as boundary of the two cities. They were joined by employees of their Local Government Units (LGUs) and some volunteers.

Cortes said that clean-up is just the start of the Mahiga Creek rehabilitation project that is aimed at fighting pollution and climate change.

Labella said that he will direct officials of barangays located along the creek to make sure that their constituents do not dump garbage into the water body. | dcb