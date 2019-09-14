Fire razes a boarding house, damage 3 other houses in Cebu City’s Duljo Fatima

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A fire that erupted in one of the rooms of a boarding house in 441-P, Second Street, Barangay Duljo Fatima of this city razed the multi-storey boarding house and partly burned down three other houses shortly before noon today, September 14, 2019.

According to Senior Fire Inspector Arnel Abella, of the Cebu City Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire alarm was reported at 10:49 a.m. and was raised to second alarm at 10:56 a.m. Due to the strong wind, the fire immediately spread to the other house.

The BFP declared a fire out by 11:50 a.m.