Hilarious jeepney sign board catches netizens’ attention

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Taking public transportation can be exhausting and hilarious at the same time.

Kyle Dave Cortes, 19, found himself laughing after he saw these hilarious sign board from a Public Utility Jeepney which he boarded on his way to his school in Cebu City at around 6 a.m. on September 12, Thursday.

The sign board read, “Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism, Alaya-SM.”

“I thought it was “AYALAISM” and I thought it was really a religion. That is why Hinduism, Buddhism and Judaism came up to my mind. So I looked back, It (to find out that what was written on the sign board) was AYALA●SM,” Cortes told CDN Digital.

Cortes, a Mandaue City resident, recalled that he was taking a PUJ with route number 04L from Barangay Mabolo in Cebu City on his way to the University of Southern Philippines (USP) located along Salinas Drive in Cebu City when he noticed the not so usual PUJ sign board. He is enrolled as a first year social work student at USP.

He was seated behind the driver and fell asleep since he was travelling early for his 7 a.m. class. When he opened his eyes shortly before he reached his destination, the sign board were the first things that he saw.

At first, he thought that the sign board was talking about religion. When he took a closer look, he eventually realized that putting his route’s sign board close to the sign board which contained the words “Hinduism, Buddhism and Judaism” may have been the driver’s way of giving amusement especially to his sleepy passengers.

Cortes said that he took a photo of the sign board for fun and posted this on his social media page for his friends to also see.

His September 12 post has generated 30,000 shares; 12, 000 reactions and 43 comments as of noontime today, September 14.

Cortes said that he did not expect his post to go viral. He merely wanted to tickle his online friends with the PUJ driver’s humor. | dcb