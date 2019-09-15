Two Cebuana beauties vie for Miss World Philippines 2019 title

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two Cebuana beauties will try their luck in the Miss World Philippines 2019 scheduled tonight, September 15, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Ilene de Vera and Tracy Maureen Perez will compete with 38 other beauties for the coveted title.

Perez said that she trained hard for the big day.

“I have to say that I am very ready. I have an army of amazing people supporting me, near or far, and it just adds to my drive to really bring home the crown,” she told CDN Digital.

Miss World Philippines 2019 is Perez’s first national pageant.

Other titles on her belt are Binibining Cebu Charity 2018 and Miss Cebu 2016 first runner-up.

Perez is being trained by Aces and Queens in Manila. She is currently managed by the Origin Model and Artist Management, the talent management of Binibining Pilipinas Universe 2019 Gazini Christiana Ganados.

CDN Digital tried by failed to reach De Vera.

Miss World Philippines is De Vera’s second national pageant this year after Binibining Pilipinas 2019 held in June 2019.

She won Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017 and eventually represented the country in the Miss Asia Pacific International 2017 where she finished fourth runner-up.

It was in 2017 when Cebu’s Cynthia Thomalla won a Miss World Philippines titles. Tomalla was crowned Miss Eco Philippines 2017.

Thomalla then wore her sash to the Miss Eco International 2018 in Egypt and became the first Filipina to win the crown.

In less than a year winning the crown, Thomalla signed up with GMA Artist Center. | dcb