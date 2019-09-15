USJ-R Jaguars draw 6-time champ USC Warriors in Cesafi senior football
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors bid for a seventh title in the Cesafi senior football tournament faltered.
This after their first assignment against University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars ended in a scoreless draw, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center.
USC won the title in 2006, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
