USJ-R Jaguars draw 6-time champ USC Warriors in Cesafi senior football

By: Mars G. Alison |September 15,2019 - 05:34 PM

The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors (top photo) and University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars during the halftime break of their Cesafi senior football match, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center. Mars G. Alison

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors bid for a seventh title in the Cesafi senior football tournament faltered.

This after their first assignment against University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars ended in a scoreless draw, Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

USC won the title in 2006, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

