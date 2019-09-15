Cebu Press Freedom Week kicks off with a call ‘to reinvent itself’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu media community will be looking into transformations in journalism as it observes the 27th Cebu Press Freedom Week from September 14 to 21, 2019.

Fr. Roberto Ebisa, general manager of Catholic radio station dyRF-Radio Fuerza and president of the Cebu Chapter of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas, officiated a Mass during the opening fellowship held at the Social Hall of the Cebu Provincial Capitol on Sunday morning, September 15.

Ebisa has urged media practitioners to adapt to new innovations and reinvent themselves in order to stay relevant “in these challenging times” but the same time without compromising accuracy.

“By letting go I mean, to welcome new ways of doing things, new possibilities, re-invent ourselves,” Ebisa said during his Homily.

In January 2019, CDN Digital has made a complete turnaround as it fully migrated to digital operations after its 20 years of print publication.

CDND has kicked off the week-long celebration with a bang by reaping the top spot in the lipsync dance competition which highlighted the opening fellowship.

With a message of body positivity among plus-size women, CDND garnered 91 percent for their five-minute dance routine performed by its multimedia reporters, social media team and editors.

CDND bagged the P20, 000 cash prize as the grand champion while The Freeman team and SunStar Cebu brought home P15,000 and P10,000 for placing second and third, respectively.

Read more: Eight from Cebu’s tri-media vie for the Mr. and Ms. Cebu Press Freedom 2019 title

On Saturday night, The Freeman’s representatives Ana Preciosa Bacalso and John Kendrick Ceciban were also crowned as Mr. and Miss Cebu Press Freedom 2019. The pageant was held at the Jade Hall of the Cebu Business Hotel.

Lens, the group of Cebu photographers and videographers, will also be opening their 7-day photo exhibit at the ground floor of Robinson’s Galleria at 3 p.m. on September 16.

A series of fora centered at journalism transformations will also be held from September 18 to 21.

The entire Cebu media industry celebrates Press Freedom Week every third week of September, which also commemorates the declaration of Martial Law on September 21, 1972. This year’s main convenor is Sun.Star Cebu./elb