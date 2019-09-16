Cebu Capitol to impose fine, jail term on persons bringing in hogs, pork products from ASF-affected areas

The Cebu Provincial Board chaired by Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III in session on Sept. 16, 2019. |CDND Photo/ROSALIE ABATAYO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 15th Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Cebu has unanimously passed the ordinance strengthening Cebu province’s guards against the entry of African Swine Fever during its regular session on Monday, September 16, 2019.

The ordinance, authored by Provincial Board Member Victoria Corominas-Toribio, imposes fines of up to P5,000 and jail term of up to six years for persons who will smuggle pork and pork products into Cebu province from areas affected by African Swine Fever.

Cebu Govenor Gwendolyn Garcia has earlier ordered a 100-day ban on live hogs from Luzon and meat products from ASF-affected provinces of Rizal and Bulacan starting on September 11. /elb