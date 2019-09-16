USJ-R, USPF booters topple foes  

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars and the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Kicking Panthers took the early lead in their respective divisions in the 19th Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) football tournament.

The USJ-R Baby Jaguars edged the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 2-1, for their second win last Saturday, September 14, 2019, while the USPF Kicking Panthers blanked runner-up University of the Visayas (UV) Green Booters, 1-0, for their first win on Sunday, September 15.

All Cesafi football matches are played at the Cebu City Sports Center.

In the secondary division, Dustin Drey Ramirez scored a brace in the 9th and 32nd minutes to bring the Baby Jaguars to the top of the standings with six points. It has kept its win-loss-draw record clean at 2-0-0.

Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves, USC Baby Warriors and defending Champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles each have three points after having won one game each.

However, the Greywolves take the second spot because it has 11 points goal difference owing to its 13-1 defeat of the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown on Sunday.

USC takes the third spot because it won over Ateneo also on Sunday.

The defending champions Ateneo split its opening games. It opened its title retention bid with a 1-0 defeat of DBTC on Saturday. They, however, succumbed to USC, 1-0, the next day.

The SMS Boystown is at the bottom rung as it has yet to win a game.

In the seniors division, USPF Kicking Panthers is the momentary leader after accumulating four points following their 1-0-1 record.

UV is at the second spot with three points owing to its 1-1-0 card, USJ-R at third with two points after ending both their matches in a draw so far in the tournament and the defending champions USC in the fourth with a point.

Dwelling at the bottom is the University of Cebu (UC) with its 0-1-0 card. /bmjo