Hipon and ginamos: Medyo baho, pero siguradong lami

Cebu City, Philippines—Hipon and ginamos, or fermented small shrimps and fermented small fish, respectively, are favorite condiments among Filipino families.

Hipon, also called uyap or bagoong in some places of the country, is best paired with “iba” or tree sorrel (Averrhoa bilimbi).

Among its favorite pairs are green mangoes.

There are some dishes that are also made delicious because of hipon, like the famous binagoongang baboy, or salted pork stew with tomatoes.

Ginamos, on the other hand, is usually paired with ripe tomatoes or with a squeeze of lemon with some chilli pepper.

Some don’t like the smell of these two, but both surely increase ones appetite.

Just make sure to prepare some extra rice when having these two.

The two can be found in markets around Cebu. At the Carbon Public Market, these are the prices of hipon and ginamos:

Hipon (pink) – P10/glass

Hipon (white)- P10/glass

Ginamos- P30/ ¼ kilo

Iba- P5/pack

Tomatoes- P50/kilo