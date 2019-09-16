Hipon and ginamos: Medyo baho, pero siguradong lami

By: Rosalie Abatayo September 17,2019 - 07:59 AM

Hipon, or uyap, is sold at P10 per glass. | CDN Digital photo | Rosalie Abatayo

Cebu City, Philippines—Hipon and ginamos, or fermented small shrimps and fermented small fish, respectively, are favorite condiments among Filipino families.

Hipon, also called uyap or bagoong in some places of the country, is best paired with “iba” or tree sorrel (Averrhoa bilimbi).

Among its favorite pairs are green mangoes.

There are some dishes that are also made delicious because of hipon, like the famous binagoongang baboy, or salted pork stew with tomatoes. 

Ginamos is priced at P30 per 1/4 kilo. CDN Digital photo | Rosalie Abatayo

Ginamos, on the other hand, is usually paired with ripe tomatoes or with a squeeze of lemon with some chilli pepper.

Some don’t like the smell of these two, but both surely increase ones appetite.

Just make sure to prepare some extra rice when having these two.

The two can be found in markets around Cebu. At the Carbon Public Market, these are the prices of hipon and ginamos:

Hipon (pink) – P10/glass

Hipon (white)- P10/glass

Ginamos- P30/ ¼ kilo

Iba- P5/pack

Tomatoes- P50/kilo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.