Magis Eagles are back-to-back Passerelle division champs

CEBU CITY, Philippines—For the first time since 2011, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles became back-to-back champions in the Passerelle division of the BEST SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament backed by Milo.

This after the Magis Eagles defeated University of the Visayas (UV), 68-61, Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the basketball court of the Alta Vista Golf and Country Club to bag the crown.

Alden Cainglet led the Magis Eagles with 12 points, nine of which he scored from beyond the paint.

Combining with Cainglet to allow Ateneo to retain its title was Joash Cutamora, who also sank 12 points.

Cutamora was also named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the game.

Also chipping in 10 points for Ateneo was Rafael Arradaza.

UV had Franc Gabunada and Benedict Paca combining for 12 and 10 points, respectively. Their efforts, however, went for naught as UV was trailing the eventual champions from the start of the ballgame.

Ateneo controlled the game from the onset, posting a six-point advantage, 17-11, going into the second quarter.

They then extended this to nine points, 34-25, at the end of the second quarter.

Things went worse for UV in the third canto as Cainglet with his three treys led Ateneo to a 14-0 run to bring their advantage to 20 points.

UV was not about to give up as they came close to as much as six points, 50-56, on five straight points by Gabunada at the start of the final canto.

Ateneo brought its lead up to 11 points again but UV continued its onslaught but time, however, was not on their side.

The battle for third place was won by Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma following a 52-42 thrashing of University of San Carlos (USC).

USC did not go home empty-handed as it bagged the Sportsmanship award. /bmjo