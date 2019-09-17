CIDG-7 turns over GCTA surrenderers to BuCor Leyte

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The convicts released under the good conduct time allowance (GCTA), who are currently detained in the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) will be transferred to Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) detention facility in Abuyog, Leyte on Wednesday, September 18.

At least 40 GCTA surrenderers from Central Visayas will be transported to the nearest BuCor facility in Leyte tomorrow, September 18, around 10 a.m.

With two days left before the deadline set by President Rodrigo Duterte for convicts freed under the GCTA to surrender, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), told reporters that they have coordinated with BuCor regarding the transfer.

In a press conference held Tuesday afternoon, September 17, Sinas said they will be accepting surrenderers until the deadline, September 19, set by President Duterte.

However, in order to cater to those who are yet to surrender, the CIDG-7 will have to turn over the current surrenderers to make room for the new comers.

Sinas said they will be following a system where they would immediately turn over the surrenderers to BuCor the moment their facilities cannot accommodate the existing number of detainees.

The CIDG-7 will be the main supervisor of the transfer.

Sinas said the police security will be tight during the September 18 transfer as they have to make sure the surrenderers will arrive safe and alive in the facility.

“Wala ta kabalo naa diay nasuko sa ilaha (We don’t know someone might be angry with them) so for their protection also [we are implementing tight security protocol],” said Sinas.

The expenses for the travel and food are shouldered by CIDG-7 and PRO-7, according to Sinas.

Sinas reminded those who have not yet surrendered to turn themselves in before or on the day of the deadline, September 19, as they will be considered “wanted” persons if they fail to do so. / celr