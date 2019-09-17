P1-M illegal drugs seized in two separate drug raids

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of P1.12 million was seized by police operatives in two separate buy-bust operations in Barangay Tulay, Minglanilla town and Barangay Pasil, Cebu City early morning on Tuesday, September 17.

The Minglanilla operation, which was led by the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) of Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) was conducted at 3:30 a.m., arrested Jay-ar Abad Alipoyo, 42.

Alipoyo is considered a high-value target (HVT) in the provincial level.

Alipoyo was arrested with two customers inside his home along with Darwin Urot Abilla, 46, and Clariben Jay Quezon Cruz, 29.

Seized from the three suspects were two large packs and 10 small sachets of suspected shabu weighing 50 grams with a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of Php 340,000.

Not an hour later, at 4 a.m., police officers of San Nicholas Police station arrested HVT Arnel Silab, 34, a resident of Sitio Lawis, Barangay Pasil, Cebu City.

Seized from Silab was 115 grams of illegal drugs with a DDB value of at least P782,000.

Silba was listed on the Central Visayas drug list. He is able to dispose half a kilo of shabu per week.

In Minglanilla, Alipoyo has been under surveillance for about two weeks after his activities were reported from concerned citizens in the area, according to Police Captain Clemente Seralde, deputy PIB chief.

The three suspects are currently under the custody of PIB inside the CPPO detention cell while charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared. / celr