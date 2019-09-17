Cesafi high school: CEC triumphs over CIT-U

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons edged the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CITU) Wildkittens, 70-66, in the juniors division of the 19th Cesafi men’s basketball, Tuesday, September 14, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Sealing the second win for the Dragons was Winston Bingil who converted his free throws with seconds remaining in the ballgame.

Leading the Dragons with 13 points was Paul Apolonio. /bmjo