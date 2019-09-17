USC downs CIT-U for third win in Cesafi men’s basketball hoops
By: Mars G. Alison September 17,2019 - 09:14 PM
Cebu City, Philippines–The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors survived the Cebu Institute of Technology- University (CIT-U), 81 – 74, in a CESAFI men’s basketball game at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
USC improved to 3-1 (win-loss) in the season. /bmjo
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.