USC downs CIT-U for third win in Cesafi men’s basketball hoops

By: Mars G. Alison September 17,2019 - 09:14 PM

Sommy Managor of USC goes for a basket against CIT-U in a Cesafi men’s basketball game on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

Cebu City, Philippines–The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors survived the Cebu Institute of Technology- University (CIT-U), 81 – 74, in a CESAFI men’s basketball game at the Cebu Coliseum on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

USC improved to 3-1 (win-loss) in the season. /bmjo

