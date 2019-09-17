Mandaue City native makes a name as gown designer in Japan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 38-year-old fashion creative from Subangdaku, Mandaue City is the official gown designer of the top winners in the Nippon Bijin 2019, a national pageant in Japan.

Newly-crowned Miss Intercontinental Japan 2019 Yu Harada, Miss Eco International Japan 2019 Mayuko Hanawa, and Miss Asia Pacific International Japan 2019 Emily Shimizu wore the creations of Winston Sy during the coronation night held on September 16, Monday, at the Hotel Green Tower in Chiba, Japan.

“This experience is a giant milestone in my career as a fashion designer… being able to showcase my talent not only to my country but globally especially in a country like Japan,” Sy told CDN Digital.

Sy said his gowns showcase the artistry of the Filipinos.

The Mandaue City native, who has been in the fashion design industry for six years, is thankful to the Japanese people who appreciates his craft.

“It makes me proud that they are able to view Filipino artists and designers as world-class,” Sy said.

Sy was invited by the organizers to be part of the national pageant in Japan as one of the judges in the preliminary competition last September 15, Sunday.

He was also commissioned to dress up the Top 5 finalists of Nippon Bijin 2019 which includes Harada, Hanawa, Shimizu, Haruna Kumon, and Rina Kohna.

Sy established his connection to the pageant in 2018 through Jhona Gimena, a Filipina based in Japan. Gimena is the national director of Nippon Bijin.

He was asked to dress up Shauntae Ashleigh Miller of Bahamas for Miss Intercontinental 2018, which was held in Manila.

He was also commissioned to design the official evening gown of Japan’s Akari Maeda in the same pageant. Maeda finished as one of Top 20 semi-finalists in the competition.

After Miss Intercontinental 2018, he also became the official gown designer of So Yu Harada for Reina Internacional Del Cafe 2019 in Colombia.

Harada finished the pageant with a second runner-up finish. / celr