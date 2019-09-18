Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark gives back to the community  

To become a 5-star family destination, Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan Cebu in Lapu-Lapu City first had to undergo a lot of changes and follow certain guidelines such as maintaining quality assurance.

As the years went by, Jpark has continuously served as one of the country’s top tourists’ destinations in Cebu.

The multi-awarded resort did not only work hard to give its customers a memorable experience but also practices it’s responsibility to become a forerunner in making efforts to help the community.

Proof of this is that Jpark employees participate in community activities by working with the Local Government Unit and Non-government organizations for certain causes such as the preservation of marine and aquatic life in its surrounding areas.

They also host and sponsor coastal clean-up drives and educate fisher folk on marine life conservation yearly.

Jpark also participates in different environmental movements such as the Anahaw accreditation where they undergo assessment on the measurement of energy and water consumption. The assessment also includes measurements on promotion of cultural heritage, environmental protection, community involvement, and local government regulation compliance, proper treatment of waste and conservation of water and energy.

Aside from its environmental duties, Jpark also gives back to the community by giving out donations and conducting advocacy events.

From book shelves, school materials, electric fans to vertical gardens, Jpark also hosts reading tutorials and feeding programs for elementary pupils.

A highlight of Jpark is its tree-lighting ceremonies every December, where it gives less fortunate children and children who are victims of abuse from the Homecare Center of Lapu-Lapu City a one-day free admission at the resort. This is their initiative to help these children experience enjoyment and fun.

The hotel, in collaboration with the Barangay, also extends its help by sharing their expertise to the locals in the area and providing free trainings on how to show courtesy and assist foreign tourists that come to visit.

On top of all of this, Jpark is honored to be helping the community by giving job opportunities to residents not only of Cebu but even outside the region and by providing aid during calamities and victims of fire.