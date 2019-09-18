This back-to-school-themed prenup is a cute and unique idea

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Renewal of vows signifies that, even after all those years together, the love is still there.

Moving along with time, couples often focus on the present and the future.

But a couple from Cebu is choosing to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary with a twist, opting to go back to where it all started.

Beth Alojipan of Wildfolks Studios shared with CDN Digital through Facebook messenger this unique prenup concept they were tasked to shoot.

“The concept came from the couple, Mark and Beth Geniston. They wanted to go back to where their love story started and reminisce it,” says Alojipan.

In the photos taken on September 10, 2019, the couple went back to the locations in Cebu where they met and often visited before.

Among the places included the Abellana National High School, where their love story started; the famous Punko-Punko in Fuente; and some streets where they usually passed by before.

Here are some of the photos taken by Wildfolks Studios of the couple’s theme:

Alojipan also shared a bit of the couple’s background.

“They met when they were still in high school, and now, they’ve got two kids and a grandson,” she said.

Although they’ve covered a lot of photo shoots already, Alojipan said she still finds this theme cute.

“Pre weddings like this inspire a lot of young couples and most especially the newlyweds. We appreciate how we can be an instrument of telling stories that inspires,” shares Alojipan.

Another creative and unique prenup idea has been brought to our attention and is now challenging young couples to take a step up a notch for their own prenup in the future. /bmjo