Get to know the man who sings on the streets to help others

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Dane Smith has been making waves online for his good deed of busking in Cebu City’s streets for a cause.

CDN Digital featured his unique deed after a netizen shared his video on Facebook.

So who is Dane Smith? And why is he singing for others?

Smith is a native of Cebu City who has been playing the guitar for 13 years. What makes him stand out is that he is using his music to help those who are in need here in Cebu.

He usually plays along the sidewalks of Fuente Osmeña near a fast-food chain and a hotel on Mondays from 5:00 pm until 9:00 p.m.

While he sings, he puts his guitar case on the ground. He leaves it open for people to put their cash donations. He also allows those in need to take from what he earns from singing.

“I’ve had tough weeks in doing gigs all over the city and I feel really grateful because I get to pay the bills even though I’m unemployed for the last couple of months. So I thought of paying it forward through busking in my usual spot while putting up a sign that says “Give what you can. Take what you need,” says Smith in a message via Facebook messenger.

Smith said he has actually been doing this good deed for three years now.

“(Turning) three years this November,” he said. “I actually don’t count it, (the money in his guitar case), haha I just put them in a box and take some if I need cash.”

Smith said he decided to do what he doing because “it is doable.” He said he wants to let people know that we can do this too.

Smith’s kind of busking is not just something Cebuanos should be proud of but is also something we all should support. /bmjo