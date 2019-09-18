Fire in Mambaling now under control

Cebu City, Philippines—The fire that broke out in Sitio Wangyu and Sitio Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City shortly before noon on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, has been declared under control by fire fighters.

The responding personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) declared the fire under control at 12:05 noon.

Initial investigation reveals that the fire began in the house of a certain Anjun Rabina.

LIVE: (Part 2) The fire in Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, which is now on Task Force Alpha. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月17日周二

The neighbor of Rabina, Nina Natural, 57, told CDN Digital that she saw the house engulfed in flames, prompting her and family to leave their home.

The fire alarm was reported at 11:07 a.m. and was raised to Task Force Alpha 20 minutes after, prompting all fire stations in Metro Cebu to respond.

Senior Fire Officer 3 Oliver Tautho, lead investigator of the case, said they raised the alarm to Alpha because the area is densely populated.

The BFP has yet to identify the number of affected houses and the estimated cost of damage at press time. /bmjo