Scenes from the fire in Alaska Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City

By: Delta Letigio, Paul Lauro September 18,2019 - 12:01 PM

LIVE: (Part 2) The fire in Alaska, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, which is now on Task Force Alpha. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital

CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月17日周二

Cebu City, Philippines–A fire broke out shortly before noon on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, in Alaska Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

Here are photos from the fire scene:

Fire in Alaska Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. CDN Digital photo | Delta Letigio

Fire in Alaska Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. CDN Digital photo | Delta Letigio

Fire in Alaska Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. CDN Digital photo | Paul Lauro

Fire in Alaska Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. CDN Digital photo | Delta Letigio

Fire in Alaska Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. CDN Digital photo | Delta Letigio

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.