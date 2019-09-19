Megaworld eyes P1. 5-B beach mall at Mactan Newtown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With Cebu’s tourism industry facing brighter prospects, a two-level beach mall will rise at the 30-hectare The Mactan Newton.

Megaworld would be investing P1.5 billion in Mactan Newtown Beach Walk, said Kevin Tan, chief strategy officer of Megaworld.

According to Tan, they see so much more potential for Cebu’s already booming tourism industry.

“Megaworld Lifestyle Mall’s is bringing a fresh, new concept of mall development in Cebu that recreates and innovates the beach lifestyle experience,” Tan said.

He added that they take inspiration from some iconic coastline commercial developments in South California.

According to Tan, the mall will have a gross floor area of 30,000 square meters. It will feature a 1.4-hectare man-made lagoon at the center of the mall. The lagoon will have floating boardwalks and a bridge that will connect both sides of the mall.

Tan said that the 1.5-meter lagoon could serve as a venue for future water sports activities such as jet ski, wake boarding, stand-up paddling and boating.

“We hope to be able to have more sports activities,” he added.

He explained that The Mactan Newtown also has participation in Iron Man, an annual international triathlon that has been drawing hundreds of sporting enthusiasts and local and international triathletes to Cebu.

The mall will have four state-of-the-art cinemas, a food hall, Al fresco areas, a travelers lounge and a view deck. Since it’s located along a beach-side cliff, mall goers will have a panoramic view of the sea and nearby islands. The eco-friendly mall will have solar roof panels and will have an open layout scheme for passive cooling and natural lighting in the common areas.

The mall complex will have its 3-storey boutique hotel that 48 guestrooms with retail shops at the ground level.

The hotel will be operated under the Megaworld Hotels brand.

On the other hand, the mall will be operated under the Megaworld Lifestyle Malls brand.

The construction of the project will start this year and is targeted for completion in 2021./elb