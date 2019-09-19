UV Baby Lancers cruise to victory against USPF Baby Panthers

Cebu City, Philippines–The University of the Visayas Baby Lancers logged their second victory in the Cesafi high school basketball tournament after crushing the University of Southern Philippines Foundation Baby Panthers, 96-69, on Thursday night, September 19, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

AJ Sacayan put up an offensive show for UV, scoring 36 points.

Watch Sacayan’s post-game interview here:

LIVE: UV’s AJ Sacayan scores 36 points in leading the Baby Lancers to a 96-69 victory over USPF in the Cesafi high school basketball tournament on Tuesday night, September 19, 2019. #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年9月19日周四

The Baby Lancers are now 2-1 (win-loss), tying their victim’s record.

BOXSCORES

UV (96) – Sacayan 36, Benzon 18, Melicor 14, Alilin 10, Basalo 7, Bajo 4, Tarrosa 4, Cabrllon 2, Hilario 1.

USPF (69) – Isabelo 14, Suello 11, Singson 10, Octaviano 9, Ochavo 5, Yap 5, Singson 4, Delos Reyes 3, Cedenio 2, Espina 2, Junao 2, Lawton 2, Soco 2. /bmjo