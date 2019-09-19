CCPO begins probe on molested girl on video; readies charges vs 4 male students

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has started its investigation into the viral video of an unconscious girl being molested by university students that was posted in several social media platforms early this week.

Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, the director of CCPO, said she has met with the victim and she has given her affidavit to the police, which allowed them to start the investigation.

The girl is scheduled to undergo a medical exam to find out if she was raped during abuse she was subjected to while she was unconscious.

She would also go through trauma assessment and forensic interview while they continue the investigation, added Vinluan.

Vinluan said that they are preparing to file charges against the four identified students, two of whom are minors, seen in the video molesting the girl.

Furthermore, Vinluan said they will go after the individuals who posted and shared the videos on social media.

“Wag na wag nyo yang ipopost sa social media kasi iba naman ang penalty nyan, cybercrime. (Never post on on social media because the penalty for that is different, it is [a violation of the] cybercrime [law]),” she said.

She urged the public to never posts similar videos on any social media account because they can be held liable for such “simple” act of sharing. “Share and post responsibility,” she stressed. /elb