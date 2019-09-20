Brgy Tisa opens 6th Siomai festival with boodle fight, siomai eating contest

By: Doris C. Bongcac September 20,2019 - 10:26 AM

LOOK: The opening salvo for the 6th Siomai Festival was held this morning, September 20, in front of the Tisa barangay hall in Cebu City.

Barangay officials joined selected residents in a boodle fight which was followed by the annual siomai eating contest.

The activity also marks the official start of the nine days novena for the annual feast of San Lorenzo Ruiz.

Photos below were grabbed from the Tisa Daily Bulletin Facebook page.