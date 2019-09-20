Civil effects of Church-decreed annulments sought in Senate bill

MANILA, Philippines— A bill that seeks to recognize the civil effects of Church-decreed annulment of marriage has been revived in the Senate.

The proposal is contained in Senate Bill No. 1059 filed by Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri last September 17, the same day the Senate opened its discussions on the proposed divorce law.

READ: Senate opens ‘historic’ discussion on divorce bill

In 2017, a similar measure was approved by a panel in the House of Representatives.

Zubiri wants church annulments to have the same effect as an annulment declared by a competent court. Under the bill, the final judgment or decree of annulment or dissolution issued by the proper church or religious sect should be recorded with 30 days in the appropriate civil registry. “Either of the former spouses may marry again after complying with the requirements of the preceding paragraph and Article 52 of Executive Order No. 209 or the Family Code of the Philippines, otherwise, the subsequent marriage shall be null and void,” it said. To secure a marriage license, the spouse involved must present a certified true copy of the said final judgment or decree of declaration of nullity, annulment or dissolution of marriage registered with the appropriate civil registry. Zubiri pointed out that since the state recognizes church marriage, then it should also extend the same recognition to church annulments. “Similar to this principle is the recognition the State gives to divorce under Islamic Laws through Presidential Decree No. 1083,” Zubiri said. “Thus, there should also be State recognition of annulments granted by the Church or by any duly recognized religious denomination, consistent with the principle of equality before the law.” “Although divorce remains a contentious issue in the Catholic Church, annulment of marriage is allowed. However, the process is both inefficient and arduous depending on the nature of the case and the available evidence. As a result, the annulment process can take years to conclude,” the senator further said. Zubiri believes that the passage of his bill would help make the process of annulment more efficient./gsg