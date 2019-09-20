Civil effects of Church-decreed annulments sought in Senate bill

By: Maila Ager - INQUIRER.net September 20,2019 - 12:15 PM

MANILA, Philippines— A bill that seeks to recognize the civil  effects of Church-decreed annulment  of marriage has been revived  in the Senate.

The proposal is contained  in Senate Bill No. 1059  filed by Senate  Majority Leader  Juan Miguel Zubiri  last September 17, the same day the  Senate  opened its discussions on the proposed divorce law.

In  2017,  a similar measure was  approved by a panel in the  House of Representatives.

Zubiri  pointed out  that since  the state  recognizes  church marriage, then it should also  extend the same recognition  to church annulments.

“Similar to this principle is the recognition the State gives to divorce under Islamic Laws through Presidential Decree No. 1083,” Zubiri said.

“Thus, there should also be State recognition of annulments granted by the Church or by any duly recognized religious denomination, consistent with the principle of equality before the law.”

“Although divorce remains a contentious issue in the Catholic Church, annulment of marriage is allowed. However, the process is both inefficient and arduous depending on the nature of the case and the available evidence. As a result, the annulment process can take years to conclude,”  the senator further said.

Zubiri believes that the passage  of  his bill would help make  the process of annulment  more efficient./gsg

