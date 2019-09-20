Cebu’s Team Adroit proud, pressured to represent PH in Dota 2 SEA Games event

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Proud and pressured.

This is what members of the Cebu-based Dota 2 team feel after they were named by the Philippine Southeast Asian Games Esports Union (PSEU) on Monday, September 16, 2019, as among the selected Sibol athletes who will represent the country in the Dota 2 event of the 30th Southeast Asian Games the country hosts from November 20 to December 11, 2019.

Read: Esports squad bared, ready for Southeast Asian Games ‘wars’

“Pressured nya excited sad mi kay kami ang first bisaya lineup nga ni qualify og ing-ani nga event sa Dota,” a spokesperson of the Team Adroit said through Facebook messenger.

([We are] pressured and excited at the same time because we are the first Bisaya lineup to qualify like this Dota 2 event.)

Six gold medals will be at stake in esports.

Team Adroit spokesperson added that they are now preparing for the biennial meet and aim to win the gold for the country.

“Among preparations kay practice mi six times a week from 2 p.m to 10 p.m. and among goal is to win jud sa among mga games.”

“Our preparations is we practice six times a week from from 2 p.m to 10 p.m. and our goal is to win all of our games.”

Aside from Marvin Salvador “Boomy” Rushton, John Anthony “Natsumi” Vargas, Bryle Jacob “cml” Alvizo, Jun “Bok” Kanehara, and Mc Nicholson “Mac” Villanueva of Team Adroit, James “Erice” Guerra and “Van” Jerico Manalaysay of Cignal Ultra are also in the roster to complete the final seven. /bmjo