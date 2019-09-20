BREAKING: Two vehicles collide on Old Mactan-Mandaue Bridge

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim, Paul Lauro September 20,2019 - 03:24 PM

A Mistubishi Montero Sport SUV and Suzuki Ertiga MPV collide on the old Mactan-Mandaue Bridge on Friday afternoon, September 20, 2019. | contributed photo

Cebu City, Philippines—Two vehicles collided on the Sergio Osmeña Bridge, also known as the Old Mandaue Mactan Bridge, on Friday afternoon, September 20, 2019.

Police Corporal Arvel Velez of the Mandaue Police Traffic division told CDN Digital their team is responding to the said accident between a Mistubishi Montero Sport sports utility vehicle and a Suzuki Ertiga multipurpose vehicle.

Velez said that the accident happened at around 2:30 p.m.

He said they are currently verifying reports that one of the drivers of the two vehicles involved fell asleep while driving, causing the accident. 

No one was reported injured in the accident. /bmjo

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.