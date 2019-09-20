BREAKING: Two vehicles collide on Old Mactan-Mandaue Bridge

Cebu City, Philippines—Two vehicles collided on the Sergio Osmeña Bridge, also known as the Old Mandaue Mactan Bridge, on Friday afternoon, September 20, 2019.

Police Corporal Arvel Velez of the Mandaue Police Traffic division told CDN Digital their team is responding to the said accident between a Mistubishi Montero Sport sports utility vehicle and a Suzuki Ertiga multipurpose vehicle.

Velez said that the accident happened at around 2:30 p.m.

He said they are currently verifying reports that one of the drivers of the two vehicles involved fell asleep while driving, causing the accident.

No one was reported injured in the accident. /bmjo