Ignored by drivers, elderly woman finds help in lady photographer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Have you ever tried hailing a public vehicle but ended up feeling frustrated because you got totally ignored by the drivers?

In this video that was taken in Dumaguete City on Thursday, September 19, an elderly woman can be seen trying to hail a pedicab but all the drivers who passed by where she was standing conveniently ignored her.

A Dumaguete-based freelance photographer, who requested anonymity, took the video and shared it to the Dumaguete Awareness Facebook page.

The post had since gained attention in the online world.

Watch the video here:

The photographer says the incident happened around 4 p.m. when she was at the downtown area of Dumaguete City.

She recalls rushing to a store where she was supposed to buy materials when she saw the elderly woman.

“I felt bad for Nanay because she was under the heat of the sun carrying a storage box. So after I bought the things I need, I immediately went up to her,” says the lady photographer.

She decided to stand beside the woman to help her hail a pedicab

The photographer approached “Nanay” and asked where she was headed.

“Nanay” answered that she was going to to the police station.

“I stood beside her to deceive the drivers that it would be the two of us who will be riding the pedicab. In a matter of seconds, an empty pedicab stopped in front of us,” she says.

After “Nanay” boarded the pedicab, the photographer told the driver to take her where she needs to go and paid for the fare.

“I was really sad upon seeing that situation. I felt like my heart was crushed that no one wanted to help Nanay and no pedicab drivers cared to take her in even if they did not have any passengers,” she says.

The video that was uploaded on September 19, Thursday, has already been viewed 58,000 times as of September 21 at 12:45 p.m.

Your thoughts? Why do you think the drivers ignored Nanay, the elderly woman? / celr