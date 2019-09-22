Danao City’s Dani Ozaraga, XOXO girls ink contract with GMA Music

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Less than a month since she was officially launched as a member of GMA’s newest girl group, Danao City’s Danielle “Dani” Ozaraga inked a contract with GMA Music on Friday afternoon, September 20, together with other XOXO members.

Ozaraga confirmed this development to CDN Digital in a Facebook message earlier today, September 22.

“When we knew that we are going to sign up for GMA Music, we agreed right away because we want to venture out our own music aside from doing covers,” she said.

Ozaraga is thankful to GMA Music for the new opportunity and is very excited for what is in store for her group in the music industry.

“As of now, we are trying out different kinds of the genre to find out what really suits us and at the same time a lot of people could relate,” she said.

Ozaraga finished first runner-up in Sinulog Idol Season 3 in 2011. She rose to fame when she joined the first season of “The Clash” in 2018. After joining the singing competition, she signed up with GMA Artist Center.

In August 2019, Ozaraga was named one of the four XOXO members along with Riel Lomadilla, Mel Caliag, and Lyra Micolob.

Ozaraga was given the monicker “Fierce and Sexy” because of her sultry looks and groves. Lomadilla is called “The Diva” while Micolob is the “Tough Girl.” Caliag is called the “Sweet Girl.”

XOXO is GMA Network’s second girl group after La Diva that consisted of Aicelle Santos, Maricris Garcia, and Jonalyn Viray who now uses the screen name Jona. /dcb