Cebuano model to represent PH in Mr. Model of the Universe pageant in India

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A freelance model from Cebu will represent the country in the Mr. Model of the Universe 2019 pageant that will be held in India in November.

This after Kevin Salgado, 22, won the Mister Model of the Universe Philippines 2019 title during the Misters of Filipinas 2019 pageant held on Saturday, September 21, at the Fill Oil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Four young men are chosen during the Misters of Filipinas pageant to represent the country in different international male pageants.

His manager Noel Inez told CDN Digital that the Salgado’s victory was very overwhelming.

“I am very happy that all our efforts paid off. In many times that I sent candidates in Misters of Filipinas, it is only now that we have prepared so much because the male pageantry has already evolved,” he said.

Inez said they dedicate Salgado’s victory especially to all the Cebuanos who were with them since day one.

Other Misters of Filipinas 2019 winners are Tomas Penaflor of Bataan (Man of the World Philippines 2019), Levin Arguelles of Tarlac (Mister International Philippines 2019), Gianluca Lanta of the Filipino Community in Italy (Mister Model Worldwide Philippines 2019), Vandave Paragas of Pasig City (Mister Tourism and Culture Universe Philippines 2019), Joseph Xavier Pili of Tobaco, Albay (first runner-up), and Bonjour Veloso Adaza of Misamis Oriental (second runner-up).

Salgado, a freelance model from Madridejos town in Bantayan Island, is advocating for the well being of unprivileged children who are staying at the Missionary of Charity, an orphanage in Cebu City.

He is already the fifth Cebuano to represent the country in international pageants in the last six years. The five others were Man of the World Philippines 2018 John Paul Ocat, Misters of Filipinas – Supranational 2017 Yves Campos, Misters of Filipinas – Tourism . International 2014 Judah Cohen, and Misters of Filipinas – International 2013 Gil Wagas. /dcb