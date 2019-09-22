Jailed ex-cop tips PIB on whereabouts of drug supplier; three others jailed for drugs possession

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A policeman who went Awol (Absence Without Leave) in 2018 and his drug supplier were arrested in separate police operations, said Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag, chief of the Cebu Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB).

Former Police Corporal Christian Ando, 34, was arrested for the possession of 11.8 grams of suspected shabu worth P80, 240 in his residence in Sitio Latid, Barangay Poblacion, Pinamungajan town at around 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 21.

Arrested with Ando was his cohort Allan Abaquita, 44.

Twelve hours later, police are arrested Cristita Garcia, 57, in a buy-bust operation in her home in Sitio Puyang, Barangay Duljo Fatima in Cebu City.

Conag said that Ando would source his supply of shabu from Garcia.

The two, he said, are also listed as among the high value targets in Cebu province.

Conag said that Ando used to the assigned at the Police Station 2 of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office before he went Awol in 2018 because of his failure to receive work allowances.

“He (Ando) then began using drugs after he went Awol and later engaged in selling drugs and (we) found (that he had) links with drug dealers in Cebu City,” said Conag.

But Conag said they still have to verify said information during their follow-up investigation.

He said that Ando had confessed during his arrest that he would get his illegal drugs supply from Garcia, who was arrested in a follow up operation by the PIB at 5 a.m. today, September 22. Police recovered 25 grams of shabu worth P170, 000 from the suspect’s possession.

PIB also arrested Brex Neil Ibale Pactol, 29 and Eric Pilapil Ibale, 27, whom they chanced upon while buying sachets of shabu from Garcia.

Pactol is a resident of Sitio Libo, Barangay Tayud in Consolacion town while Ibale is from Sitio Sun-ok also in Barangay Tayud. The police later found out that the two were first cousins.

All of the five suspects are now detained at the PIB detention facility located at the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) headquarters in Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City while their arresting officers prepare for the filing of appropriate charges against them. / dcb