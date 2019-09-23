UN Avenue traffic buildup part of ‘birth pains’ of rerouting scheme’s implementation – Nimor

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Traffic flow at the intersection of United Nations (UN) Avenue and D. M. Cortes Street in Mandaue City is expected to improve as soon as motorist start to familiarize the new scheme that is now implemented in the area, says Architect Florentino Nimor Jr., executive director of Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

Nimor said that the inconvenience now affecting motorist is just part of the “birth pains” experienced with the introduction of something new.

“Slow moving ang mga vehicles labi na coming from Cansaga kay wala pa sila kahibalo og asa moagi o moliko. Learning period pa pod ni sa uban,” Nimor said.

(Vehicles coming from (the) Cansaga (Bay bridge) are slow moving because drivers are still unfamiliar of the new route. Others are still on the learning stage.)

Slow moving traffic at the vicinity of the Cansaga Bay bridge to UN Avenue and D.M. Cortes Street greeted motorists and commuters during the morning peak hours on Monday, September 22.

Vehicles coming from the Cansaga Bay bridge were the most affected by the early morning congestion. Traffic was especially slow moving at the1.5 kilometer stretch of road from the bridge area to the intersection of UN Avenue and D. M. Cortes Street.

But traffic flow in the area was seen to have improved as of 2 p.m. today. / dcb