Regional consultation for Safe Spaces Act being held in Cebu

CEBU CITY—THE Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) and Plan International Philippines are conducting an ongoing regional consultation on the Safe Spaces Act at the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Republic Act No. 11313, or the Safe Spaces Act, was signed into law on April 17, 2019 and became effective August 3, 2019.

The law protects all persons from different forms of sexual harassment in streets and public spaces and in online platforms.

The law required the drafting of the its implementing rules and regulations, 90 days from its effectivity, by concerned implementing agencies.

The public consultation, organized by PCW and Plan International, aims to promote public participation in the development of the IRR. /bmjo