UV coach on game vs USJ-R: It’s like a continuation of the Finals

Games Tuesday

September 24, 2019

(Cebu Coliseum)

5:15 p.m.- UC vs USJ-R (High School)

6:45 p.m. – UV vs USJ-R (College)

CEBU CITY, Philippines—It’s just like the continuation of the finals.

This is what University of the Visayas (UV) head coach Gary Cortes said as his team, the three-time defending Cesafi men’s champions Green Lancers, face off with the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars on Tuesday night, September 24, 2019.

Both teams met in last year’s Finals with UV emerging victorious, 2-1.

“For our part, amo lang gi hunahuna nga best of 5 to among series, game 4 unya then game 5 ang sa second round,” said Cortes.

(For our part, we’re thinking that the championships was a best-of-5 series. Our game later will be game 4 and in the second round, game 5.)

Although both teams have undergone changes during the off season in terms of roster is concerned, Cortes said he expects the game plan to remain the same.

“Dagway ra sa mga players ang bag-o, ang mga coaches mga karaan gihapon ug dagway,” added Cortes.

(Only the players have changed, the coaches are the same.)

UV defeated USJ-R for last season’s title, 74-61, in an emotionally-charged Game 3 of the best-of-3 finals as Cortes was suspended in that game for acquiring two technical fouls in Game 2.

It was also Rey Anthony Suerte’s last game with the Green Lancers wherein he finished with 16 points and sank a trey inside the last two minutes of the championship game.

Suerte is now making waves in the UAAP wherein he was recently named as Player of the Week for helping the University of the East (UE) upset La Salle, 89-88, in the ongoing 82nd season of UAAP basketball.

This early this season, UV seems to be doing better than USJ-R as the Green Lancers are at the third spot with a 2-1 win-loss record. USJ-R is at the fifth spot with a 1-2 card so far.

For this game against USJ-R, Cortes said he instructed his players to just focus on defense and communication.

UV may be at a disadvantage though as it will be missing Gabriel George Cometa, who top-scored for the team with 14 points in their first win, and Sheldon Marlon Andre Gahi.

Cometa is confined at the hospital for over-fatigue while Gahi injured his shoulder in their game against Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats last September 19.

Cortes hopes both will recover soon as they cannot afford long-term injuries to the team.

USJ-R head coach Leode Gracia, meanwhile, said his team is always prepared against UV.

“Amo sad gi preparar ang amo mga bata kung unsay amo game plan vs UV. So hopefully maayo ang response sa mga bata,” Garcia said.

(We prepared the kids with a game plan against UV. So hopefully the kids will be able to respond.)

Although he knows UV is a strong team, Garcia, a second-year coach for the Jaguars, said his team is ready to give their all.

“We will give them a good fight, kutob sa amo mahimo,” Garcia said. /bmjo