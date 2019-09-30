Jpark expansion plans

Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan has come a long way.

Since it first opened its doors to the community in 2009, the resort shared several milestones which contributed to the continued expansion of Cebu, Mactan in particular as a tourism hub in the south.

Then Imperial Palace Waterpark Resort and Spa, the resort was under the leadership of Park Yong Jun until 2011, before Phil. BXT Corp. (PBXT) President and Chairman Justin Uy partnered with him and rebranded its current name in 2014.

In 2015, Uy announced that Phil. BXT Corp. took complete ownership of Jpark, making the resort a wholly Filipino-owned resort.

“With Jpark, we will continuously build more facilities to ensure that our guest will not have to leave the resort,” shared Uy.

From an eight-hectare property on 2009, Jpark has grown to the 17-hectare premier waterpark that is today.

Among its notable milestone was when the resort hosted the Miss Universe 2017 swimsuit presentation.

With more than 500 rooms spread across its six buildings, including nine varied dining outlets, a private beach with a 300-meter shoreline, and six themed pools, the country’s only five-star waterpark resort has no intentions of resting its titles.

In fact, the resort is gearing up for bigger and more exciting things ahead for them.

Set to open in the last of this year are its fine dining restaurant called Ocean 11 at the resorts roof-deck offering stunning views of the island; another pool bar; and a new building that will house 252 more rooms bringing in 820 rooms in total. This milestone will make Jpark the biggest in Eastern and Central Visayas in terms of room inventory

The resort’s new Pororo Park, which according to Uy will be their new marketing arm that will strengthen their control of the Korean and Japanese tourism market.

Its brief renovations done to its 1000-seating capacity Triton Ballroom was also finished just in time for the celebration of the resort’s anniversary.

Another innovation done by the resort was acquiring the Wave Rider, an amphibious boat that’s feasible on both land and water. This feature is recommended for guests who wish to explore other neighboring islands in Mactan, a first in Cebu and Jpark has two.

The expansion of its Panglao resort is also well underway.

Slated for completion this 2022, the property will be thrice as big as Jpark Mactan, boasting five buildings and 1400 rooms including 80 family, pool and ocean villas and will also feature the longest pool bar on the island.

As Jpark always has its guests’ comfort in and convenience in mind, Uy announced that its brand will soon branch to a 40-story luxurious residential condominium to rise in Mandaue called Jpark Towel Residences.

“With only 4 months, Jpark Towel already sold 80 percent of its 1200 units and this is the highest building in Mandaue,” said Uy.

Uy also indicates other key tourist attractions in the country as the home for Jpark’s future projects that include hotels and resorts with or without waterparks.

According to Uy, his dream is to further the Jpark brand and expanding its inventory to 250 rooms per year in the next 15 years.

“My dream is that before I retire, we will continue to grow, it’s not just a dream and a vision, this needs to be done,” he added.