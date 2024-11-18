Clean, create, and celebrate: A messy good time with Cheers

On November 15th, Cheers, the brand known for quality kitchen and party essentials, hosted its event, Clean, Create, Celebrate, at Asmara Urban Resort & Lifestyle Village.

For more information,. follow the official FB page of Cheers.

The event was a delightful fusion of culinary treats, artistic endeavors, and joyful messes, all designed to spark cherished memories.

A Celebration of Mess

Cheers Brand Manager Alvin Menarez took attendees on a journey through the brand’s history, highlighting its evolution from a simple solution for restaurant table napkins to a comprehensive range of hygiene products. The event also introduced the brand’s new campaign, “Cheers to Happymess,” which redefines mess as a symbol of excitement, passion, and celebration.

“This year, we wanted to convey and introduce mess as something that is exciting and that mess means excitement, passion, and celebration. So be proud of your mess and cheers to it,” he said.

Interactive Experiences

Cheers transformed a simple cleaning task into a fun and interactive experience. Guests participated in a Paint N’ Party, creating art while enjoying wine and cheese. Cheers’ cleaning products were readily available to tidy up any messes. Additionally, a pizza-making party allowed guests to bond over delicious food and shared experiences. And more interactive activities enabled guests to discover more about Cheers and its effectiveness.

A Culinary Perspective

Renowned chef and content creator, Chef Ylyt Frixiah Manaig was also present and shared insights into the science behind the mess in the kitchen. She emphasized that a messy kitchen is often a sign of passion and creativity, and discussed how the sensory experience of cooking can spark joy and relieve stress.

A Messy Good Time

Clean, Create, Celebrate was more than just an event; it was an experience. By transforming a potentially mundane task into a fun and memorable activity, Cheers demonstrated its commitment to enhancing everyday life. The brand’s range of products, from kitchen towels to disinfecting wipes, ensures that cleaning up after a messy good time is a breeze.

With its focus on quality, innovation, and a touch of fun, Cheers continues to elevate the everyday.

