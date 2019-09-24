High-value target dies in a shootout with Cordova police 

Cordova, Cebu—A high-value target died after engaging in a shootout with police on Monday night, September 24, 2019, at a public cemetery in Barangay Cogon, Cordova town.

The suspect was identified as Lorenzo Lepardo, a resident of Sitio Day-as Barangay Buagsong, Cordova, Cebu.

According to Police Captain Efren Diaz, chief of Cordova Police Station, they have long been monitoring Lepardo, who was listed as high-value target drug personality.

According to the police, the suspect noticed that he was transacting with them during the buy-bust. The suspect allegedly ran upon noticing that he was dealing with the police and pulled out a hand gun. He allegedly shot at the police poseur buyer but missed.

The perimeter security police retaliated, hitting the suspect in the body. Police immediately brought the suspect to the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police recovered from the suspect packs of crystal meth weighing 28 grams with an estimated value of P240,600 based on Dangerous Drug Board value and a .38 revolver. /bmjo