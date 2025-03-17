Mandaue City solo parents to receive first tranche of cash aid on March 26

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Qualified solo parents in Mandaue City will receive the first tranche of their financial assistance, amounting to P6,000, on March 26.

The city council passed the “Ordinance Providing Assistance to Solo Parents Amounting to P12,000 and Appropriating Funds Therefor” during its second and final reading on Monday, March 17.

City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, Chairman of the Committee on Social Services, explained that the ordinance for cash assistance has been implemented since last year. However, since it was approved late in the year, the assistance was given retroactively as a lump sum.

Lumapas also shared that the Committee on Budget and Appropriations has recommended passing another ordinance for this year. Moving forward, the distribution of assistance will be divided into two tranches, with the first tranche scheduled for March 26. This timing ensures that the funds are distributed before the election ban, which starts on March 28 and prohibits the use of public funds.

Out of the 2,007 applicants, only 1,333 have been deemed eligible to receive the assistance this year.

Beneficiaries must meet specific requirements, including having an income level equal to or below the poverty threshold set by the Philippine Statistics Authority. Additionally, a designated social worker must confirm that the applicant’s income is insufficient to meet their needs.

Lumapas clarified that, unlike senior citizens and persons with disabilities, solo parents will lose their eligibility if they remarry, have a partner, or experience a significant improvement in their financial situation. A social worker will evaluate applicants annually.

The financial assistance is aimed at helping solo parents support their children, particularly those raising kids on their own.

“Kahibaw man ta nga dili lalim ang pagraise sa bata labi na og nag-eskwela na. Ang atoa gud nga qualified bata gikan 0 to 22 years old. Hopefully, ni’ng gihatag sa city nga P1,000 a month makatabang-tabang ni nila,” said Lumapas. (We know that raising a child, especially one who is already in school, is not easy. The qualified children are from 0 to 22 years old. Hopefully, this P1,000 monthly assistance from the city will provide them some relief.)

However, Lumapas emphasized that even if some solo parents do not qualify for financial assistance, they can still access other benefits. By presenting their Solo Parent ID, they may avail of a 10% discount at certain stores and a 20% discount at select schools.

