Buyco rolls past rivals to reign in SUGBU bowling shootout

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A Division A bowler clinched the title in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament last Sunday, March 16, at the SM Seaside Bowling & Leisure Center.

GJ Buyco, an elite Cebuano bowler, showcased his vintage form as he outclassed the Division B and C champions in the final-round showdown. He scored 212 pinfalls with zero handicap points, reminiscent of his prime years, when he competed in the World Youth Championships in the United States and the Asian Schools Championships.

Buyco edged out eventual second-placer Tessie Dante, the Division C champion, who closely trailed him with 209 pinfalls, including 38 handicap points. Rounding out the top three was Mel Fines, who finished with 157 pinfalls.

Before the finals, Buyco dominated Division A’s qualifying round with 876 pinfalls after a four-game series. He bested former champion Richard Turner, who tallied 857 pinfalls for second place, while Arthur Tapaya finished third with 770 pinfalls.

In Division B, Fines, a civil engineer, made a triumphant return after a long layoff, emerging as the top qualifier with 833 pinfalls. Former champion Vivian Padawan secured second place with 738 pinfalls, while Celis Viloria placed third with 734 pinfalls.

Meanwhile, in Division C, Dante ruled with 764 pinfalls, while Flor Hodgkinson and Dory Enoveso each scored 694 pinfalls to complete the podium finishers.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP